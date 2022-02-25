New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two loud blasts were heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Friday as Russian aggression on Ukraine entered the second day today. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia resumed missile strikes at 4 am today, but its troops had been stopped from advancing in most directions. Zelinskyy said the Russian strikes were aimed at both military and civilian targets. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire. Kyiv municipal authorities said at least eight people were injured when the object crashed into an apartment block.

After Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in a massed assault by land, sea and air - the biggest by one state against another in Europe since World War II, the western nations have vowed to hit Russia with harsh sanctions. Western capitals had introduced an initial round of sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine on Monday, though vowed to ramp up measures following the latest events.

Below are details on the curbs proposed so far and what other sanctions could target Russia:

Banks and Financial Firms:

Britain will cut off Russian banks from sterling markets and clearing payments, and Washington is taking similar action on the dollar, Johnson said on Thursday, adding that half of Russia's trade was currently conducted in U.S. dollar and sterling. In the 10-point sanctions package, the British government said it would impose an asset freeze on some major Russian banks, including state-owned VTB, its second-biggest bank, and stop major Russian companies from raising finance in Britain.

While Washington has yet to confirm details of the latest measures, Biden has already announced sanctions on VEB bank and Russia's military bank, referring to Promsvyazbank, which does defense deals. The U.S. Treasury Department said that all assets under U.S. jurisdiction will be immediately frozen and U.S. individuals and entities are prohibited from doing business with Russia.

The European Union, which has also yet to detail its measures, has so far agreed to blacklist banks involved in financing separatist activities in eastern Ukraine. Russia's large banks are deeply integrated into the global financial system, meaning sanctions could be felt far beyond its borders. Data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) shows European lenders hold the lion's share of around $120 billion in foreign banks' exposure to Russia.

Sovereign Debt and Capital Markets:

Britain announced it would ban Russian sovereign debt sales in London. Russia has issued 4.1 billion pounds of sovereign debt in London since the beginning of 2020. The coming package of measures from the EU will "target the ability of the Russian state and government to access the EU's capital and financial markets and services, to limit the financing of escalatory and aggressive policies," the bloc said.

It will ban EU investors from trading in Russian state bonds. The US also announced fresh restrictions on dealings in Russia's sovereign debt this week. Americans, who were already barred from investing in Russian sovereign debt directly, will be banned from purchasing it in the secondary market after March 1.

Curbing Chips:

The EU has vowed to introduce measures to crimp Russia's technological position in key areas - from high-tech components to cutting-edge software. The White House has told the U.S. chip industry to be ready for new restrictions on exports to Russia if Moscow attacks Ukraine, including potentially blocking Russia's access to global electronics supplies. Similar measures were deployed during the Cold War when sanctions kept the Soviet Union technologically backward and crimped economic growth.

Switching Off Swift:

Britain's Johnson went further than some other Western countries, calling for Russia to be excluded from SWIFT, the inter-bank messaging network which is the backbone of international finance - a demand made by Ukraine. SWIFT handles international financial transfers and is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries. A senior U.S. official said they are not taking SWIFT sanctions off the table. Among Western countries, the United States and Germany would stand to lose the most from such a move, as their banks are the most frequent SWIFT users with Russian banks.



