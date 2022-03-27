Beijing/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second black box of the ill-fated Boeing 737-800 aircraft of the China Eastern Airlines, which crashed in the Guangxi region on March 21, has been recovered, reported Reuters quoting Chinese state media.

The recovery of the second black box is expected to help investigators solve the mystery around the crash of the China Eastern Airlines jet crash. Earlier on Wednesday, the investigators had recovered the first black box, but found it to be "heavily damaged".

"An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official Zhu Tao said, as reported by Reuters.

What is a black box?

A black box, which is technically known as 'Flight Data Recorder' or 'Cockpit Voice Recorder', is a large metallic box in which all the activities of an aircraft are recorded during its flight. They are made up of Titanium which allows them to survive an accident.

The black boxes are orange in colour which allows rescue workers to find them easily at the crash site.

Generally, an aircraft has two black boxes - one is kept at the front and the other in the rear. Together with the two black boxes, investigators can reconstruct the events that led to a crash of an aircraft.

How does a black box work?

Made up of Titanium, a black box can work for 30 straight days without electricity. They can also survive a temperature of 11,000 degrees Celsius. A black box also emits waves and a beep sound that allows investigators to locate their exact location at the crash site.

How can a black box help in investigation?

Designed to tackle extreme heat or cold, a black box records radio transmissions and other sounds in the cockpit, for example, the conversation of the pilots. They also record the basic details like autopilot status, airspeed, flight direction, altitude, and vertical acceleration.

Together with the above-mentioned details, investigators can reconstruct the events that led to the crash of an aircraft. Generally, it takes 10 to 15 days for investigators to retrieve the information and analyse the data recovered from the black boxes.

