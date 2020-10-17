In an unprecedented majority, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party has registered a landslide victory in New Zealand general elections 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party has registered a landslide victory in New Zealand general elections 2020. Although the final results were yet to come, Ardern's centre-left Labour Party was on 49.2 percent and forecast to take around 64 seats in the 120-member parliament.

Since 1996, when New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system, no leader has achieved an absolute majority. Ardern's victory in the elections, she dubbed as "the Covid Election" is unprecedented and would give her a chance to implement her reform agenda.

Under Ardern's leadership, New Zealand was one of the very few countries that managed to keep coronavirus pandemic in check. She had also campaigned on her government's success in eliminating community transmission of the virus, which has caused just 25 deaths in a population of five million.

While the final count was yet to come, New Zealand opposition leader Judith Collins conceded the defeat and congratulated Ardern.

"Congratulations on your result because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party. It has been a tough campaign," Collins told cheering supporters in Auckland.

Her conservative National Party was expected to take around 35 seats in what appears to be its worst result in nearly 20 years. Ardern's performance beat pre-election opinion polls and put Labour on course for its strongest showing since 1946.

Party president Claire Szabo praised the campaign of the charismatic leader, who sparked a wave of support dubbed "Jacinda-mania" when she took over the party in 2017 as it was languishing in the polls.

"There's no doubt the strong, great leadership we've had from Jacinda Ardern has been a massive factor in all this," she told NZ.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma