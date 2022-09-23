'Jaage Ho...?': Jaishankar Recalls PM Modi's Midnight Call During Attack On Indian Consulate In Kabul

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during an event for book discussion on Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery in New York. (Photo: Twitter)

Recalling the midnight call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the attack on the Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan near the Indian consulate in 2016 when India was coordinating evacuations from the country, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said the first question PM Modi asked him was 'Jaage Ho…(are you awake)?'

Attending a book discussion event in New York on Thursday, the minister praised the leadership quality of the Prime Minister and said, "It was past midnight... PM called me, his first question was - "Jaage ho?"... I apprised him that help is on its way. He told me to call him when it's done... that's a singular quality."

#WATCH | NY, US: Recounting India's evacuation effort from Afghanistan, EAM Jaishankar says, "It was past midnight... PM called me, his first question was - "Jaage ho?"... I apprised him that help is on its way. He told me to call him when it's done... that's a singular quality." pic.twitter.com/AxL7Ddp6d6 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

"I frankly liked Mr Modi before I met Mr Modi. I am on some levels, as many would complain, a micromanager. I can be quiet a pain. But the level of preparation he had done was commendable," Jaishankar added.

The External Affairs minister who was speaking at an event to discuss the book Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery, recounted India's evacuation effort from Afghanistan after the country fell to the control of the Taliban last year.

The EAM also pointed out that PM Modi "starts his day at 7:30 am... and carries on, and does not drop, while others might."

India evacuated nearly all of its citizens from Afghanistan who sought to return by conducting several rescue operations throughout the crisis on Afghan soil. India airlifted its citizens from Kabul. It also airlifted its citizens through Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Qatar.

Jaishankar has over the last three days he has met with envoys and heads of states from around the world on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. He will address world leaders at the General Assembly on Saturday, after which he will leave for Washington and a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, ANI reported.