New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday issued a statement over the world entering its third year under the Coronavirus pandemic and how he sees it could end. Ghebreyesus said that he was confident that the pandemic will end in 2022 but it requires global collective efforts to end inequity.

“while no country is out of the woods from the pandemic, we have many new tools to prevent and treat COVID-19. The longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of this virus evolving in ways we can’t prevent or predict. If we end inequity, we end the pandemic,” Ghebreyesus said in his new year address.

“As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m confident that this will be the year we end it – but only if we do it together,” he added.

Further, highlights that that COVID-19 is not the only health threat the world is going to face next year, the WHO chief said millions of people have missed out on "routine vaccination, services for family planning, and treatment for communicable and non-communicable diseases".

He also added that WHO is establishing a "new WHO BioHub System" to help prepare the world for future epidemics and pandemics.

Lastly, Ghebreyesus reiterated that all the countries must focus on vaccinating their population. "We need all countries to work together to reach the global target of vaccinating 70 per cent of people in all countries by the middle of 2022," he said.

Earlier, WHO had raised concern over some countries providing a third dose of vaccination to their population while other countries are yet to vaccinate their population even with the first dose. The World Health Organisation had said it would lead to inequity due to which the pandemic will not end any time soon.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha