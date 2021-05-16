Israel-Palestine Conflict: The Israeli Army also released a video and said that strikes were also conducted at the house of Yahya's brother Muhammad Sinwar.

Gaza | Jagran News Desk: Day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stern warning to Palestine, Israel Sunday bombed the house of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas' chief in Gaza. The Israeli Army also released a video and said that strikes were also conducted at the house of Yahya's brother Muhammad Sinwar. However, it is not clear whether anyone was killed in the attack or not.

"Among the targets struck are the residences of Yahya Sinwar, Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau in Gaza, as well as of his brother, Muhammad Sinwar, Head of Logistics and Manpower for Hamas," the statement read, as reported by AFP.

Sinwar, who was elected as the head of Hamas's political wing in Gaza in 2017, has served over two decades in an Israeli jail. He was released in 2017 as a part of a prisoner exchange.

The bombing at his house comes a day after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country's operation against Palestine will continue "as long as necessary". He, however, also said that Israel would do its utmost to avoid civilian casualties.

"Unlike Hamas, which deliberately intends to harm civilians while hiding behind civilians, we are doing everything, but everything, to avoid or limit as much as possible harming civilians and to directly strike terrorists instead," he said, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Israel on Saturday had also bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a senior figure in Hamas’ political branch, saying the building served as part of the group’s “terrorist infrastructure.” There was no immediate report on al-Hayeh’s fate or on any casualties.

The bombing of al-Hayeh’s home showed Israel was expanding its campaign beyond just the group’s military commanders. Israel says it has killed dozens in Hamas’ military branch, though Hamas and the smaller group Islamic Jihad have only acknowledged 20 dead members.

Since the conflict began, Israel has leveled a number of Gaza City’s tallest office and residential buildings, alleging they house elements of the Hamas military infrastructure.

On Saturday, it also turned to the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, where the offices of the AP, the TV network Al-Jazeera and other media outlets are located, along with several floors of apartments.

So far, at least 145 Palestinians dead in Gaza — including 41 children and 23 women — eight Israeli citizens have lost their lives.

