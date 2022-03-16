Jerusalem | Jagran News Desk: Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that they have detected a new Covid-19 variant that is 'still unknown' in the world. On March 16th, Israel recorded two covid cases of the strain combining two sub-variants of the Omicron version of the Covid-19 virus -- dubbed BA.1 and BA.2 during PCR tests on two passengers arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion airport.

As per news agency AFP, the ministry issued a notice on the same which read, "This variant is still unknown around the world."

"The two cases of the combined strain, which have been discovered so far, suffered from mild symptoms of fever, headaches, and muscle dystrophy, and do not require a special medical response," it added.

Israel's pandemic response chief, Salman Zarka on detection of two new cases said, "The phenomenon of combined variants is well known and At this stage, we are not worried about it leading to serious cases," reported AFP.

As per World Health Organisation, a total of over 1.4 million cases of the deadly virus Covid-19, including 8,244 deaths have been officially recorded in Isareal till now.

Prior to this month, Israel had announced that unvaccinated tourists will be allowed in their nation as part of easing the Covid-19 curbs.

In Israel, more than four million people out of Israel's population of 9.2 million have received three coronavirus vaccine shots. Earlier, this month the nation had announced that it would provide fourth Covid vaccine shots to people over 60 and health workers, amid the sudden Covid-19 surge.

Posted By: Ashita Singh