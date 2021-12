Tel Aviv/Jerusalem | Jagran News Desk: Israel on Friday recorded the first such case of “florona” disease, a ‘cocktail infection’ of COVID-19 and influenza, Arab News reported. The florona case was reported in a pregnant woman admitted at Rabin Medical Centre. The Ministry of Health of Israel is reportedly monitoring the development closely in the case.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma