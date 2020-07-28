Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's eldest son Yair invited the wrath of netizens after he posted a picture of a Hindu goddess superimposed with the prosecutor in his father's corruption cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's eldest son Yair invited the wrath of netizens after he posted a picture of the Hindu goddess Durga, with the face of the prosecutor in his father's corruption cases superimposed on it. The 29-year-old apologised after facing outrage over "offensive tweet".

“I’ve tweeted a meme from a satirical page, criticizing political figures in Israel,” he tweeted on Monday. “I didn’t realize the meme also portrayed an image conected to the majestic Hindu faith. As soon as I realized it from comments of our Indian friends, I have removed the tweet. I apologize.”

Earlier on Sunday, Yair, who is very active on social media posted a picture of the Hindu goddess Durga, with the face of Liat Ben Ari, the prosecutor in his father's corruption cases, superimposed over the goddess' face.

Her many arms were also raised in an objectionable gesture

Twitter users were split in their reaction over the post with some Indians harshly criticising him for the offensive tweet while others giving him the benefit of doubt and attributing it to general ignorance about the Hindu faith.

Yair, who has been at the centre of several controversies, was appreciated by some Israelis for "showing courage in apologising for his mistake", but was also condemned in equal measure by others for "being irresponsible".

Earlier this month, Yair issued an apology to journalist Dana Weiss for appearing to suggest the top news anchor had attained her position through sexual favours, according to a local media report.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes opened in May in a Jerusalem court.

He has said that the allegations are baseless and that he is a victim of a wide-ranging conspiracy.



