Israel Elections: Four Rockets Fired From Gaza After Netanyahu Returns To Power With Thumping Majority

SOON after Benjamin Netanyahu won Israel's election, four rockets were fired from Gaza and one of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. The Israeli Defense Forces initially claimed that they lacked clarity over the Iron Dome system, but later they confirmed their statement, The Times of Israel reported.

The cities of Kissufim, Ein HaShlosha, and Nirim, which are close to the Gaza border, were terrified by approaching rocket sirens as one rocket was launched from the Strip. There are no reports of casualties after the rocket attack so far, reported The Times of Israel.

The military further said that three more rockets were fired from Gaza at southern Israel about an hour later, but fell short in the Strip. Earlier, a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad was killed during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to The Times of Israel.

In a joint statement, the IDF and Border Police said Farouk Salameh, who was identified as a "commander" in the terror group, was involved in killing a veteran police commando earlier this year and had been planning further attacks.

This comes after Netanyahu won enough seats to form a majority government in Israel's parliament. Former Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu made a comeback with a decisive victory. The poll result was declared on Thursday. The Times of Israel reported that Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Netanyahu on his election victory.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Netanyahu on his victory in Israel's national elections and said that he looks forward to working together to strengthen the India-Israel strategic partnership.

"Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership," PM Modi tweeted.

Former Israeli PM during an early morning speech at a victory rally in Jerusalem said, "We have received a huge vote of confidence and we are on the verge of a very big victory.”

(With Agencies Inputs)