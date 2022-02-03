Washington D.C. | Jagran News Desk: The United States armed forces have eliminated top ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in the battle field, US President Biden informed on Thursday. President Biden claimed that on his directions, US military forces in Syria undertook a counterterrorism operation.

He released a White House statement that said,"Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place. Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops."

Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation. Thanks to the bravery of our Armed Forces, we have removed from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS.

All the other information regarding the operation will be provided later as President Biden tweeted, "I’ll deliver remarks regarding this operation later this morning."

Reportedly, 13 other people including women and children also died in the operation. Six children and four women were killed by clashes and explosions that erupted after the raid began, targeting a house in the Atmeh area near the Turkish border.

U.S. military procedures to guard against civilian casualties are currently under scrutiny following a high-profile mistaken drone strike in Afghanistan that the Pentagon initially hailed a success.

Abu Ibrahim Quraishi had succeeded ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who led the group when it took over swathes of Syria and Iraq, ruling over millions of people at the height of its self-declared caliphate.

Earlier in the year 2019, Baghdadi was killed in October by U.S. troops - also in a raid in north Syria - after Islamic State fighters were defeated on the battlefield.

