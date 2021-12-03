Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been facing the heat for failing to control the rising inflation that has increased to 11.5 per cent in the country, the highest spike in the last 20 months. People across the country have criticised Khan as prices of fruits, vegetables and meat have reached a new high in the country.

On Friday, Khan's government was left red-faced once again after the Pakistani embassy in Serbia trolled it for the increasing inflation in the country. Sharing a video created with the watermark of 'Saeed Alevi Official' on its verified Twitter handle, the Pakistan embassy in Serbia claimed that government officials in the country have not been paid for the last three months.

Questioning Khan's 'Naya Pakistan' model, the embassy said that government officials cannot remain silent due to inflation, noting that their children were forced out of the schools "due to non-payment of fees".

"With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect Imran Khan that we goverment official will remain silent and keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months and our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees Is this Naya Pakistan," the Pakistan Embassy in Serbia tweeted.

"I am sorry Imran Khan, am not left with another option," it added.

I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option. — Pakistan Embassy Serbia (@PakinSerbia) December 3, 2021

Pakistan government is yet to react to the Tweet by its embassy in Serbia.

Meanwhile, inflation has increased to 11.5 per cent from 9.2 per cent in Pakistan, reported Dawn News. The average inflation during the July-November period rose to 9.32 per cent on a yearly basis. Inflation had started declining after surging to 12.4 percent in February 2020, mainly driven by a drop in prices of agricultural products. The trend is reversing now on the back of a rise in the prices of petroleum products.

In 2020-21, annual CPI inflation was recorded at 8.90 percent against 10.74 percent the preceding year. Currently, the government aims to increase agriculture productivity for food security and self-sufficiency to counter food inflation by offering Agri-loans.

Pakistan had been in talks with the IMF for several months to seek relaxation in the terms and conditions of the package. Its government bonds jumped between 1.3 and 2.8 cents on the United States dollar on the news of an agreement and were on course for their best day in over a year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma