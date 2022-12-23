Is Emmy-Nominated Comedy Writer Bess Kalb The New CEO Of Twitter?

AFTER American billionaire Elon Musk declared that he would step down as chief executive of Twitter, a microblogging site user has gone viral for her satirical thread on becoming the company's next CEO. Sharing a post on Twitter, Bess Kalb, an Emmy-nominated comedy writer, thanked Elon Musk for "taking a chance" on her.

"Can finally announce: I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of @twitter. Though we haven't always seen eye to eye (Edgelord memes! Verification fiasco! The "sink" joke being the full extent of his business plan!) I am thrilled @elonmusk took a chan," she tweeted.

Last week, Tesla CEO announced that he would resign as the Twitter CEO after a poll conducted by him on the microblogging site showed a majority of respondents wanted him to quit the post. However, Musk has not responded to Kalb’s outlandish claims.

As many as 17.5 million individuals participated in the poll, and 57.5 per cent of them chose "yes." Elon Musk declared on Sunday that he will follow the outcomes. He has not specified a date for his resignation, and no replacement has been named.

Kalb, in her Twitter thread, went on and said, "Whether he has failed to rescue people from a cave and then called the actual rescuer a pedophile, sent CPAP machines to hospitals instead of direly needed ventilators, or spent $44 billion to ruin his reputation and legacy, @elonmusk has always been on the forefront of."

The comedy writer's thread goes on, Kalb continues mocking Musk. "He is so much more than the apartheid profiteer heir of an emerald mine owner who openly hates him, he is a man whose current only friend is Jared Kushner. I know that with his level of know-how and unimpeachable foresight, @elonmusk will definitely go to Mars in his lifeti," she wrote.

She went on, "Though he can only conceive children in a laboratory setting no matter how many women he impregnates and his facelifts are melting, I will show up for Twitter the way he shows up year after year for the Met Gala despite turning his nose up at "Media Elites" when they mock him."

"I am also finally able to disclose, Elon made over $68,000 from his flagship innovation Twitter Blue! We at Twitter thank him for that smart and lucrative idea and wish him the best in his future projects. We know they will be great and only explode a handful of people," she ended her thread.