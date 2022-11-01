Is Donald Trump Coming Back On Twitter? Here's What 'Chief Twit' Elon Musk Has To Say

EVER since the American billionaire took control of Twitter, the question about the return of former US president Donald Trump on the micro-blogging site has been making headlines, Tesla CEO finally decided to answer whether Trump will come back or not.

The business tycoon who always gets attention for his social media humour, on Monday tweeted, “ If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!”.

If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Musk acquired Twitter last Thursday after completing USD 44 billion deal. Soon after he became the new boss of the social media platform, he began terminating top executives of the micro-blogging site including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agarwal. However, since the tech billionaire intended to buy twitter there was speculation that he would fire Agarwal after taking control of Twitter.

Apart from Agarwal, Musk sacked Twitter's longtime head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde and two other executives accusing them of misleading him and Twitter investors on the number of fake accounts on the social media platforms.

The entrepreneur said that the social media company will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. However, after hours of his announcement, he again took his social media handle and said there is no change made in Twitter’s content moderation policies yet. American billionaire wrote, “To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies.”

The New York Post shared that the Wall Street Journal reported if Musk reinstates Trump, he (Musk) can have repercussions as several top brands are preparing to cut ties with Twitter if he goes through it.

Following the events in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump was banned from using Twitter, his preferred platform for reaching the general public. Since then, the former US President has maintained a presence on "Truth Social", his own social networking app.