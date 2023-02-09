Is Bill Gates In Love Again? Here's What We Know

MICROSOFT co-founder Bill Gates is reportedly dating Paula Hurd - the widow of Mark Hurd, the former CEO of software company Oracle and the one-time boss of Hewlett-Packard.

Hurd died at the age of 62, in 2019, after he lost his battle with cancer.

Earlier this month, the duo was also captured seating side by side during the Men's Singles Final at the Australian Open.

"It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet," a source told People Magazine.

The dating news comes two years after Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage. The finalised their divorce in May 2019, saying, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage." However, the couple said they will continue to work together at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Meanwhile, the foundation said at the time that the organization was planning a two-year trial period to see if the pair could continue working together effectively.

"If after two years either decide they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee," CEO Mark Suzman said.

Bill and Melinda are parents to three children: Jennifer, 26, Phoebe, 20, and Rory, 23. Jennifer is expecting her first child with her husband Nayel Nassar and is "due any day," according to a source close to People Magazine.

During the initial days after his divorce, Gates faced allegations of questionable workplace conduct in the early years at Microsoft.

A few days back, during an interview with BBC, Gates, in response to a question about falling in love again, he had mentioned that he was open to the idea of dating.

"Sure, I am not a robot," he was quoted as saying by BBC.

(With inputs from ANI)