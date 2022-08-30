Moqtada al-Sadr, The Iraqi Shi'ite Cleric Behind Deadly Protests In Baghdad

Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, witnessed massive protests on Monday, which claimed the lives of 20 people. The protests erupted after Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr announced his retirement from politics following which his supporters stormed the government palace and clashed with rival groups.

Sadr, once wanted dead during the US occupation, in his annoucement said he has decided to withdraw from all political activity in response to the failure of other Shi'ite leaders and parties to reform a corrupt and decaying governing system.

"I hereby announce my final withdrawal," he said on Twitter.

The Shi'ite cleric, a staunch opponent of both Iran and the US, rose to become a political kingmaker and Iraq's most powerful figure. He has hundreds of thousands of followers who are ready to heed his calls to take to the streets.

Sadr, the son of revered Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Sadeq al-Sadr, who was killed in 1999 for openly criticising Saddam Hussein, was not known much in Iraq, but he became a symbol of resistance after the US-NATO invaded the country in 2003.

TAUNTING SADDAM

When Saddam was executed in 2006, convicted of killing 148 people in a mainly Shi’ite Muslim town a quarter of a century earlier, witnesses taunted him by chanting Moqtada’s name as he was led to the gallows, leaked footage showed.

Sadr was the first to form a Shi’ite militia that fought U.S. troops. He led two anti-U.S. revolts, prompting the Pentagon to call his Mehdi Army militia the biggest threat to Iraq’s security.

In 2004, the U.S. occupation authority issued an arrest warrant and said it would kill or capture Sadr in connection with the 2003 murder of moderate Shi’ite leader Abdul Majid al-Khoei, who the Americans had brought into the holy Shi’ite city of Najaf during the invasion.

Sadr, who denied any role in Khoei's killing, survived the upheaval in the 19 years since his Mehdi Army took on the U.S. military with assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades in the alleys and streets of Baghdad and southern cities.

His followers also fought the Iraqi army, Islamic State militants and rival Shi'ite militias.

In Iraq's sectarian 2006-2008 civil war, the Mehdi Army was accused of forming death squads that kidnapped and killed Sunni Muslims. Sadr has disavowed violence against fellow Iraqis.

In 2008, Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi'ite and long-time rival of Sadr, ordered a major offensive that crushed the Mehdi Army in the southern city of Basra.

Later that year, Sadr ordered a halt to armed operations and declared the Mehdi Army would be transformed into a cultural and social organisation. He renamed it the Peace Brigades.

POLITICAL REINVENTION

He then entered Iraq's byzantine politics, gaining more popularity by promising to stamp out rampant state corruption.

With his trademark turban, the self-proclaimed champion of the dispossessed could mobilise vast crowds on the streets.

In 2016, Sadr’s supporters stormed parliament inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone after he denounced the failure to reform a political quota system blamed for rampant graft because political leaders used it to appoint supporters in key jobs.

He ordered his faithful to end their sit-in at the gates of the Green Zone after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi presented a new cabinet lineup meant to fight corruption.

Sadr rebranded himself before parliamentary elections in 2018, forming an alliance with Communists and secularists.

After being sidelined for years by Shi'ite rivals backed by Iran, he emerged victorious in a remarkable comeback, gaining control of ministries and civil service positions.

Sadr has tapped into public resentment with his former ally Iran, telling Tehran he would "not leave Iraq in its grip", while also calling for the departure of the 2,500 U.S. troops that remain on Iraqi soil.

As the only Shi'ite leader to challenge both Tehran and Washington, he won over swathes of the population, more than half of whom are Shi'tes. Many feel Iraq has not benefited from their government's close ties either Iran or the United States.

Iraq has been a proxy battleground for influence between the United States and Iran since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam and also created a path to power for the Shi'ite majority, led by figures courted for decades by Tehran.

Most of Iraq's Shi'ite political establishment remains suspicious or even hostile to Sadr. But the Sadrist movement has come to dominate the state apparatus since the 2018 poll, taking top jobs in the interior, defence and communications ministries.

His movement swept elections in 2021, coming first and winning 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament, up from 54. It dealt a crushing blow to pro-Iranian Shi'ite groups. Sadr declared it a "victory by the people over ... militias".

(With Reuters inputs)