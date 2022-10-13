Iraq Elects Abdul Latif Rashid As President, Ushering In New Govt

IRAQ'S parliament on Thursday elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as president, according to two lawmakers, paving the way for the formation of a new government and ending a year of deadlock.

Rashid, 78, is a British-educated engineer and was the Iraqi minister of water resources from 2003-2010. He has 15 days to invite a nominee from the largest parliamentary bloc to form a government.

His first order of business is to nominate a prime minister to form a government to replace caretaker premier Mustafa Al-Kadhemi, filling a year-long political vacuum since an October 2021 general election.

He had served as presidential adviser since 2010, after seven years as a minister.

"Rashid’s strengths would be that he is no stranger to Baghdad," said political analyst Hamzeh Hadad, a visiting fellow at the European Council of Foreign Relations.

Nothing "should be new to him, even if he will be a new face to younger Iraqis."

Hailing from Sulaimaniyah, a major city in northern Iraq’s northern autonomous Kurdistan region, he speaks Kurdish, Arabic and English.

He served as water resources minister until 2010 — experience that could be valuable for Iraq, ravaged by drought and considered the fifth-most vulnerable country to climate change, according to the United Nations.