Iran's Celebrity Chef Mehrshad Sahidi Beaten To Death By Security Forces Amid Anti-Hijab Protests, Authorities Deny Allegations

IRAN'S celebrity chef Mershad Shahidi, who was also known as Iran's Jamie Oliver, was allegedly beaten to death by the nation's Guard forces amid the ongoing anti-hijab protests in the country, reported The Telegraph.

The chef was killed a day before his 20th birthday. The incident triggered the country, which has been witnessing a massive protest for over a month now. Thousands of people marched on the streets on Saturday during the funeral of Shahidi.

According to a report by Iran International TV, he was killed after he suffered blows to his skull. However, one of his relatives told that they were forced to say that he died of a heart attack.

“Our son lost his life as a result of receiving baton blows to his head after his arrest, but we have been under pressure by the regime to say that he has died of a heart attack”, a relative of Mehrshad told Iran International TV.

Shahidi's family also mentioned that the officials had pressurised them to say to the public that he died because of a heart attack.

Meanwhile, as per a report of 7News, the Iranian authorities have denied responsibility for the chef's death. Chief Justice Abdolmehdi Mousavi said that there were "no signs" of fractures in his arms, legs, or skull or any brain injury.

Reportedly, more than 250 people have been killed by the security forces in Iran amid the massive Anti-Hijab protest that was sparked in the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing a hijab properly.

The incident enraged the citizens of Iran and ignited a worldwide protest.

Earlier, an official Iranian coroner's report denied Mahsa Amini had died due to blows to the head and limbs while in the custody of Iran's morality police and linked her death to pre-existing medical conditions, reported state media.

According to the coroner's report, Amini's death was "not caused by any blow to the head and limbs". It did not say whether she had suffered any injuries.