Iranians Celebrate Team's Loss Against USA In FIFA World Cup Match Amid Anti-Hijab Protests | Watch

THE UNITED States triumphed after defeating Iran in a FIFA World Cup match on Tuesday which witnessed unusual celebration in Iranian people as they were captured rejoicing the national football team’s loss. Several videos made rounds on social media where people were seen celebrating the victory of the US.

The two countries competed in Qatar under tightened security to avoid a flare-up over the anti-government protests that have been continued across Iran since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

After the videos of burning tires and protesting crowds that have emerged from the country in recent months, now videos shared on Twitter show that Iranians are dancing on the street in a rare expression of happiness. However, dancing and joyous were also a part of the demonstration as people opposed the football team's World Cup participation during such a turbulent period.

Iranian journalist named Masih Alinejad shared a video on her social media handle and wrote, “Iran is a country where people are very passionate about football. Now they are out in the streets in the city of Sanandaj & celebrate the loss of their football team against US. They don’t want the government use sport to normalize its murderous regime.”

They don't want the government use sport to normalize its murderous regime.

Another US journalist shared a video and wrote, “Surreal: Fireworks reportedly from Saqqez #Iran tonight celebrating US win over Iranian team at World Cup. Saqqez is Mahsa Amini’s hometown, the woman whose death has sparked mass protests against regime.”

Surreal: Fireworks reportedly from Saqqez #Iran tonight celebrating US win over Iranian team at World Cup. Saqqez is #MahsaAmini's hometown, the woman whose death has sparked mass protests against regime

A similar tweet was posted by another user.

The hometown of the current revolution. The city where Jhina (Mahsa) Amini was from: Saqqez, Kurdistan. Fireworks to celebrate team USA scoring against the Islamic Republic of Iran’s team at #FIFAWorldCup. USA won 1-0. #مهسا_امینی #ژینا_امینی

pic.twitter.com/Kw8r4jJ6Hf — mahsa alimardani 🌒 مثلا (@maasalan) November 29, 2022

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in September this year sparked political turmoil in the country. She died in police custody and was charged with violating the dress code for women in Iran. The death of Mahsa Amini witnessed unrest not only in the Iranian people but drew the world’s attention to it also.

According to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the situation in Iran has resulted in more than 300 deaths in the past two months. Meanwhile, Tehran has blamed foreign enemies and their agents for orchestrating the protests, which have turned into a popular revolt by Iranians.