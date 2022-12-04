Iran Scraps Morality Police Amid Massive Anti-Hijab Protests

IRAN has abolished its morality police, the prosecutor general was quoted saying by AFP.

This came two months after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran's morality police. She was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly.

"Morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary" and have been abolished, Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

He made the remarks at a religious conference while giving a response to a participant who asked "why the morality police were being shut down", said the report.

The morality police also called the Gasht-e Ershad or "Guidance Patrol"- were established under president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, to "spread the culture of modesty and hijab". They began patrols in 2006.

The announcement of the same came a day after Montazeri said that "both parliament and the judiciary are working (on the issue)"

Iranian Security Forces have killed at least 448 people in a crackdown on protests held in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The protests began in mid-September and witnessed clashes, and killings of demonstrators in large numbers, Arab News reported citing a human rights group on Tuesday.

More than 300 individuals had been slain, according to Brigadier General Amirali Hajjizadeh of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier on Tuesday. This was the first time the government had confirmed such a number, Arab News reported.

The protests in Iran erupted after Mahsa Amini was taken into custody by Iran's morality police on September 16 for wearing an 'inappropriate' headscarf, and later died, drawing allegations of custodial violence.

(With inputs from agency)