Iran Protests: Video Of Protesters Knocking Turbans Of Iranian Clerics Goes Viral | Watch

AMID the massive protest that Iran is witnessing after the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a video of young Iranians knocking turbans off clerics has been making rounds on social media.

The video shows a young girl knocking the turban off a cleric. Several similar videos showing men and women doing the same have gone viral online.

A user shared the video and captioned, "Love it. 50-points to brave Iranian girl playing Turban Topple. The mullahs days are numbered."

The incident is reportedly a part of the country's ongoing anti-hijab protests which started after Amini died on September 16 after morality police detained her for not wearing hijab accurately.

However, the latest trend has attracted sharp criticism. While many hailed the protesters for doing so, some netizens also condemned the incident calling it 'Islamophobia'.

"This is very unacceptable. Some protesters in Iran have been knocking off turbans from the head of Islamic scholars in Iran. The turban is a religious garment, this is nothing but disrespectful. The same people protesting for freedom, what kind of freedom exactly? Islamophobia," a user said.

Earlier, thousands of women chopped off their hair and walked on the streets, burning hijabs publicly. Several videos of Iranian women walking on the street and burning hijabs made rounds online.

A Persian version of the revolutionary Italian folk song 'Bella Ciao' also created a buzz over social media platforms. The song was sung by the Iranian sisters Samin and Behin Bolouri, who belong to Rasht, and was uploaded from the Instagram handle of Behin Bolouri on September 16, 2022- the same day when Mahsa Amini died.

The police, meanwhile denied that Amini died due to blows to the head and limbs while in the custody of Iran's morality police and claimed that her death was because of pre-existing medical conditions. On contrary, her father had said that she suffered bruises to her legs and has held the police responsible for her death.