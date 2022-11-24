Iran Minister Accuses West of Creating 'Baseless, Fallacious' Atmosphere, Says 'Mahsa Amini Not Killed'

Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Ali Bagheri, told news agency ANI that western countries have built up a "baseless and fallacious" atmosphere with regards to the protests triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa (Jina) Amini.

"Mahsa Amini was not killed, she passed away. We have seen the atmosphere created by some western media with regard to the developments in Iran. This atmosphere is baseless and fallacious. We are seeing the rights of the Iranian nation are violated by these western powers," Ali Bagheri said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"The western powers don't talk about the people of Afghanistan, Palestine, or Yemen. They don't denounce or condemn these actions. Who are the real killers of these people?" the minister, who is visiting India as part of political consultations between the two countries.

He also said that "Mahsa Amini was not killed, she passed away," as he sought to blame the Western countries for building a "baseless and fallacious atmosphere" about the events that unfolded in Iran.

The country, following the death of the Kurdish-Iranian woman, is facing one of the biggest dissents in its recent history. Amini was detained by the "morality police" on September 13 this year, allegedly for not wearing her hijab properly, according to media reports.

The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold a special session on the ongoing human rights violations in Iran. The UN human rights office said that more than 40 people have been killed in the past week in the country, including two teenagers.

According to the OHCHR, thousands of protestors have been detained for participating in the protests following Amini's death.

"At least six people connected to the protests have been sentenced to death on charges of "moharebeh," or "waging war against God," or "efsad-e fel-arz," or "corruption on earth," said spokesperson Jeremy Laurence.

"A growing number of people, including Iranian celebrities and sportswomen and men who have expressed support for the protests, have been summoned or arrested," he added.