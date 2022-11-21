Iran Arrests Two Dissenting Actors; Other Iranian Personalities Who Have Backed Anti-hijab Protests

Iran has arrested actors Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi after they expressed solidarity with the anti-hijab protest movement. The two actors removed their headscarves in public, showing dissent against the state regime and morality police.

Both of these actors have been detained for their provocative social media posts as suppression of anti-hijab protesters continues in Iran.

Actor Hengameh Ghaziani wrote on her Instagram, "Maybe this will be my last post. From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with the Iranian people until my last breath."

According to Iranian state media, 60-year-old actor Katayoun Riahi was also arrested for not wearing a hijab while she was giving an interview to London-based Iran International TV, an outlet which is hated by the regime.

Famous Personalities Who Support Anti-Hijab Protests:

Not just these two actors, there are several famous personalities who have supported the anti-hijab protests and were later targeted by the Islamic-Republic nation.

Famous singer Shervin Hajipour, whose song became an anthem of the movement against the Iran morality police, was arrested and held for several days before being released on bail on October 4.

His song ends with: For women, life, freedom had become meaningful anthem with protests in solidarity with 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was killed in morality police custody for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's dress code.

Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi posted a video on her Instagram where she stripped her clothes layer by layer to enlighten that woman should have the ultimate right to decide what they want to wear.

In an interview she disclosed that she herself was stopped by the morality police in Tehran and was taken away for “re-education”.

Also, Iran’s football team captain Ehsan Hajsafi spoke up about his country’s situation in the opening match against England at the FIFA World Cup. Hajsafi said that he supports those who have died. "We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," he said.

Moreover, Iran’s boxing federation head Hossein Soori has said he will not return to Iran from a tournament in Spain, amid a nationwide crackdown and wave of protests triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death.

Who was Mahsa Amini?

22-year-old Iranian Woman, Mahsa Amini was arrested in the capital city of Tehran. After three days she was taken into custody by Iran’s morality police, she died on September 16, 2022 in a hospital in Tehran. She was taken into custody for not including hijab in her attire.

According to officials, she died due to cardiac arrest. The edited camera footage released by the officials shows that Mahsa collapsed while she was being taken to “re-education” centre for receiving guidance on her attire.