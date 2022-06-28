Iran, Argentina Apply To Join BRICS

Currently, BRICS members include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Scroll to know more

By Ashita Singh
Tue, 28 Jun 2022 09:33 AM IST
Minute Read
Iran, Argentina Apply To Join BRICS

Two new countries, Iran and Argentina have applied to become members of BRICS. Iran has submitted an application to become a member of the group of emerging economies known as the BRICS, an Iranian official said on Monday. While Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said separately that Argentina had also applied to join the group.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson membership in the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, "would result in added values for both sides.” However, Argentinian officials could not be reached for immediate comment on the same.

But, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez who is currently in Europe, has in recent days reiterated his desire for Argentina to join BRICS.

"While the White House was thinking about what else to turn off in the world, ban or spoil, Argentina and Iran applied to join the BRICS," Zakharova wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Also Read
46 Migrants Found Dead Inside Tractor-Trailer in US
46 Migrants Found Dead Inside Tractor-Trailer in US

Russia has long been pushing to forge closer ties with Asia, South America and the Middle East, but it has intensified its efforts recently to weather sanctions imposed by Europe, the United States and other countries over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, the United States and other Western nations pledged unwavering support for Ukraine after 28 civilians were killed in several Russian attacks, including a missile strike on a crowded shopping centre.

Also Read
Indian Origin Man Gunned Down Inside Parked Car In New York's Queens
Indian Origin Man Gunned Down Inside Parked Car In New York's Queens

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Kyiv and its allies in the West say the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.