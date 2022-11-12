Iran Anti-Hijab Protests Death Toll Rises To 326 As Crackdown Intensifies: Report

People participate in a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran and the death of Mahsa Amini in New York City (Reuters Image)

A TOTAL of 326 Iranian people have been killed by the security forces in a crackdown on nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-Mahsa Amini, Iran Human Rights said in an updated toll on Saturday.

"At least 326 people, including 43 children and 25 women, have been killed by security forces in the ongoing nationwide protests," Oslo-based IHR said in a statement posted on its website.

The Islamic republic has been witnessing massive eruptions of protests over the death of Amini on September 16, three days after she was taken into custody in Tehran for not wearing her hijab properly.

Her death outraged the citizens leading to a worldwide protest. Earlier, videos of several women of the country walking on streets, chopping off their hair, and burning their hijab, created a buzz on social media platforms.

The latest toll shows a rise of 22 as compared to the toll issued by the group on November 5.

The numbers also include 123 people killed in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan, on Iran's southeastern border with Pakistan, a figure which is also up, from 118 in IHR's last toll.

Most of those were killed on September 30 when security forces opened fire on protesters after Friday prayers in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan -- a massacre activists have dubbed "Bloody Friday".

Earlier, on November 4, at least 10 people, including children were killed in a crackdown against anti-hijab protests in Iran, reported CNN citing a human rights watchdog.

The report further said that Iranian security forces had fired live ammunition at "peaceful protesters from the rooftops of the governor's office and several other buildings" in the city of Khash in Sistan and Balochistan province.

Meanwhile, IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam called on the international community to act as soon as possible to stop the crackdown.

"Establishing an international investigation and accountability mechanism by the UN will both facilitate the process of holding the perpetrators accountable in the future and increase the cost of the continuous repression by the Islamic republic," he said in the statement.

Reportedly, another rights group, Amnesty International, has also called for a similar mechanism, which it said was also supported by a petition signed by more than one million people.

(With inputs from agencies)