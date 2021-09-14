SpaceX is all set to launch an all civilian crew into space. Inspiration-4 named mission will be launched on September 15 with Jared Isaacman as the commander of the crew.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: A few months after Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin launched tourists like Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson into space and Elon Musk is eager to catch up. The Billionaire's owned Space X has announced to launch an all civilians mission into space on Wednesday that is September 15. The all civilians crew of space tourists will consist of 4 members and the mission is named Inspiration-4.

The Inspiration-4 the first all-civilian three days mission received the green light for launch on September 15 onboard Falcon 9 tweeted the official Twitter handle of Inspiration-4. The mission will lift off from Nasa's Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

What is the Inspiration-4 mission all about?

The Inspiration 4 mission is the first all civilian mission under Space X to Earth's orbit. The flight to space will be commanded by Jared Isaacman. The mission is also directed to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Inspiration-4 crew will travel across a low earth orbit on a multi-day journey that will continually eclipse more than 90 percent of the earth’s population,” Space X said.

The Inspiration-4 is targeted to perform experiments on how space affects the human body. The mission's experiment is a collaboration of SpaceX, Translational Research Institute for Space Health of Baylor College, and Investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine.

SpaceX on the mission will also collect environmental and biomedical data as well as biological samples like blood from the crew before, during, and after the mission, which will be further studied, to be used in future SpaceX missions. The organization is already planning to launch to Mars in the future that will require a great deal of human research.

All About the Inspiration4 crew

The four-member crew will be commanded by Jared Isaacman who is an accomplished jet pilot and an American Billionaire. The 38-year-old is the founder and CEO of the payment processing company Shift4 Payment.

Alongside Isaacman the crew consists of three more members selected for the mission via a process that was first advertised at the Super Bowl in February.

Hayley Arcenaux is a St. Jude physician's assistant, a survivor of bone cancer who will represent St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on the mission.

Chris Sembroski is a US Space Camp counselor, who has conducted space shuttle missions before and served in the U.S.Airforce.

The fourth member of the crew represents, "prosperity" and earlier narrowly missed being a NASA Astronaut. Sian Proctor, 51 years old is the fourth African American woman to go to space.

Posted By: Ashita Singh