New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday lashed out at China for making yet another effort to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council, saying it firmly rejects Beijing’s interference in the country’s internal affairs.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that Beijing’s attempt to raise the Kashmir issue on the behest of Pakistan met with little support from the international community. It urged China to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts.

”We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India,” the MEA’s statement read.

“As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community. We firmly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts,” it added.

China has made multiple attempts to raise the Kashmir issue at the UNSC ever since India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, last year. The act had grated special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The recent attempt by China to internationalise the Kashmir issue came at a time when it is engaged in a border dispute with India in the eastern Ladakh.

