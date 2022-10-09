Infosys Asked HR Not To Hire 'Indian-Origin Candidates', Women With Children; Faces Legal Action

JILL PREJAN, the former vice president (VP) of talent acquisition at Infosys, an IT business with its headquarters in Bengaluru, has claimed that she was instructed not to hire women who were mothers, applicants who were 50 years old or older, or people of Indian origin.

In September 2021, Prejean filed a lawsuit against the IT firm Infosys. A United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has dismissed the company's plea to dismiss the former executive’s complaint accusing the company of discriminatory recruitment.

The judge has instructed the defendants to file an answer within 21 days from September 30th.

Jill has filed a lawsuit against former senior VP and head of consulting Mark Livingston and former partners Dan Albright and Jerry Kurtz. She had filed a lawsuit against Infosys alleging hostile working conditions and retaliatory firing.

According to Prejean, she was "shocked to discover a pervasive culture of illegal discriminatory animus among the partner level executives based on age, gender, and caregiver position."

This is not the first time that Infosys has been accused of prejudice in the hiring process. Four female employees had previously filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2021, stating that the company preferred male and Indian staff.

Prejean was hired by Infosys in 2018.

The 59-year-old Prejan mentions in her complaint that she "tried to change this culture within the first two months of her employment" but was met with "resistance from Infosys partners" Jerry Kurtz and Dan Albright.

