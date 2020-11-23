According to reports, Nooyi, who is currently serving as a board member at Amazon, is being considered for the Commerce Secretary position.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three prominent Indian Americans, including former PepsiCo chief executive officer and chairperson Indra Nooyi, are believed to be among the top picks for the forthcoming Cabinet of US President-elect Joe Biden.

According to reports, Nooyi, who is currently serving as a board member at Amazon, is being considered for the Commerce Secretary position.

Meanwhile, the name of former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy - currently the top Indian American adviser to Biden on COVID-19 - is being considered for the post of Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Stanford University professor Arin Majumdar is a potential pick for the post of Secretary of Energy, as per reports by The Washington Post and Politico which mentioned a list of probable members in the forthcoming Biden administration. Majumdar, a mechanical engineering professor at Standford, has been a top adviser to Biden on energy related issues.

With the landmark shoft of power in the United States after four years of Donald Trump's rule, India expects Biden to soften the stance on issues like H-1B visa and trade tariffs.

Born in Chennai, Nooyi graduated from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and later went on to study at Yale School of Management in 1978. Nooyi has often spoken about being a rebellious child in a conservative family in South India.

She served as Pepsico Chairman for 12 years and stepped down in October 20. Nooyi is currently serving as a board member of Amazon.

Nooyi was among the top 59 CEOs of America who had signed a letter, raising alarms at the severe consequences of Trump's H-1B visa policy. In the letter, the CEOs criticised the inconsistent decisions on immigrants and wrote that "those shifts were "unfair" and created a risk of "unnecessary costs and complications."

Recently, she had taken to social media to share the excitement about her friend Kamala being elected as Biden's Vice Presidential candidate. "I am truly excited and encouraged by @JoeBiden’s selection of @KamalaHarris to be his Vice President. I’ve had the privilege to get to know Kamala personally and find her to be brilliant, loving and committed to building America's future. This is a great choice for our country," she had tweeted.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta