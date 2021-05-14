As per the information available, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). However, the earthquake had no potential to trigger a tsunami wave.

Jakarta (Indonesia) | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 on the Richter scale struck off the northwest coast of Indonesia's Sumatra on Friday.

Meanwhile, any kind of injury or damage has not been reported from Indonesia or any other south-east Asian country so far.

On December 26, 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of northwest Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.

A Twitter user, Siska Sasmita, said Friday's quake was felt strongly in Padang city on Sumatra's west coast.

"We ran outside the house because the quake was felt for a pretty long time," said Goris Tukan, a resident of Nias island, off Sumatra. He said no damage were seen in his neighbourhood.

Disaster mitigation agency official Filifo Daili said the quake was felt for 20 seconds and authorities were still collecting information about its impact.

(With Reuters inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma