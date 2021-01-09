A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact with Indonesian aviation authorities shortly after taking off from capital Jakarta on Saturday. The plane, en route to Pontianak, has 50 people on board.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact with Indonesian aviation authorities shortly after taking off from capital Jakarta on Saturday. The plane, en route to Pontianak, has 50 people on board, Reuters reported, quoting local media.

Flight tracker website flight radar 24 has reported that Sriwijaya Air flight #S1182 lost more than 10,000 feat of altitide in less than a minute, just four minutes after the departure from Jakarta.

Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

In a following tweet, the flight tracker said the airplane was a Boeing 737-500 "classic" with registeration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323). The ADS-B signal from the flight was lost at 7:40 am (UTC).

The airlines has said it is gathering more information about the flight before making an official statement.

Quoting an official of the Basarnas search and rescue agency, Reuters have reported that rescuers have found suspected debris in water north of Jakarta. It is not, however, confirmed that the debris came from the missing airline.

Indonesia's Transport Ministry has said it was probing the incident, news agency AFP reported. Indonesia's search and rescue agency and National transportation Safety Commission are investigating thr matter.

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Sriwijaya Air group was founded in 2003 and has a solid safety record until now, with no onboard casualties in four incidents recorded on the Aviation Safety Network database. However, back in 2008, a farmer was killed when a Boeing 737-200 left the runway following a hydraulic problem.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja