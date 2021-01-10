Indonesia Plane Crash: The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-50 with 62 people on board was en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan before it disappeared on Saturday.

Jakarta (Indonesia) | Jagran News Desk: The Indonesian authorities on Sunday morning said that the body parts of the passengers of Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500, which plunged into the water shortly after takeoff, have been recovered, adding that the rescue operation is underway.

The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-50 with 62 people on board was en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan before it disappeared on Saturday from radar screens four minutes after takeoff from Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta.

The officials said that the debris, body parts of the passengers, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal were recovered after sonar equipment detected a signal from the aircraft. Currently, a massive search operation is underway but there are hardly any hopes of finding any survivors, they added.

"As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said, as reported by AFP.

Over 12 hours have passed since the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 disappeared from the radar. According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com, the plane lost more than 10,000 feet in less than a minute.

Witnesses have said they had even seen and heard at least one explosion in the area around 2:30 pm on Saturday. "We heard something explode, we thought it was a bomb or a tsunami since after that we saw the big splash from the water," The Associated Press quoted Solihin, a fisherman, as saying.

Meanwhile, the Boeing has issued a statement over the plane crash and said that it is aware of the situation, adding that an investigation is underway to find out more about the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families. We are in contact with our airline customer and stand ready to support them during this difficult time," it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma