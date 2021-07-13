Indonesia on Tuesday reported 47,899 fresh COVID-19 infections, increasing from 40,427 on Monday. Whereas, India on Tuesday reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 118 days.

Jakarta (Indonesia) | Jagran News Desk: With daily COVID-19 cases exceeding 40,000 for the second straight day, Indonesia has surpassed India to become Asia's new epicentre for the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report by Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia, Indonesia on Tuesday reported 47,899 fresh COVID-19 infections, increasing from 40,427 on Monday. Whereas, India on Tuesday reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 118 days.

"Nationwide there are still (beds), but cases in several provinces are very high already because of uneven outbreaks of the delta variant," Indonesia's Health Minister Budi Sadikin said, as reported by Nikkei Asia.

"(Delta cases) are still concentrated in Java, but we've seen them spreading outside Java - Lampung, East Kalimantan, South Sumatra, West Papua, Riau Islands and Bengkulu are now under our radar," he added.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative tally of coronavirus cases is still the highest in Asia with 30.9 million cases and 4.10 lakh deaths as of Tuesday, followed by Indonesia with 26.15 lakh cases and 68,219 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 4.31 lakh - the lowest in 109 days. India's overall recovery rate has also increased to 97.28 per cent, which is the highest in the world.

