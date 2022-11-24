Indian-origin Teen Stabbed To Death Outside School In Canada’s Surrey

THE 18-YEAR-old Indian-origin teenager died after being stabbed during an altercation in the parking lot of a high school in Surrey, Canada. The deceased has been identified as Mehakpreet Sethi.

According to the Vancouver Sun cited by IANS, Sethi was attacked outside the located at 12600 66 Avenue in the Newton area, on Tuesday. She breathed her last in the hospital.

Soon after the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and started performing life-saving procedures. According to Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Sethi and a 17-year-old kid got into a confrontation that resulted in the teen being stabbed.

"At this time, it is believed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and that this was an isolated incident, not believed to be associated with the Lower Mainland gang conflict," Vancouver Sun quoting Pierotti as saying, IANS cited.

The suspect was taken into custody after being identified by the witnesses. The 18-year-old Sethi was not a member of the school community, according to a statement released by the acting principal of Tamanawis Secondary School.

The school added that additional support will be provided to students who may have been affected by the incident, or who may have seen it. According to police, the school was placed in a "hold and secure" posture, where everyone stay inside the structure and lock the outer doors.

"We know there were many students in the area around the time this tragedy took place," Sgt Pierotti wrote in a statement, requesting witnesses to come forward and share information.

Last week, a similar incident took place outside the Castlebrooke Secondary School in Brampton in which an 18-year-old student was shot. The suspect, a 17-year-old Indian-origin student, remains at large.