Indian-origin nurse Monika Chetty had been estranged from her family since 2010 and was living in a car in Liverpool when she was killed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 39-year-old Indian-origin nurse in Australia was found writhing in pain in a bushland of a Sydney suburb after sustaining acid burns to 80 per cent of her body in January 2014. Six years after Monika Chetty's death at Concord Hospital, the New South Wales Police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case even when the government has announced a AUD 500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The inquest into the death of Monika Chetty will begin in a week. "The inquest comes late because the police were still working on all lines of inquiry and closing them off," Andrew Booth, an investigating officer in the case, told Times of India. "All evidence we have collected so far will be looked at for cause of death and lines of inquiry that need to be followed will be formalised."

Chetty had been estranged from her family since 2010 and was living in a car in Liverpool when she was killed. Tracing suspects, motives and part of narrative that preceded the attack has been difficult for the investigators.

"Medical reports suggest she (Chetty) had been in that condition for seven to ten days before she was found, without any pain management," the TOI report quoted Matthew Newton, acting Superintendent of Liverpool Police Station, as saying.

Chetty had told police she was attacked by a stranger at Bigge Park when she refused to share a smoke with him. However, detective-inspector Dean Johnstone had said at a press conference that they believe Chetty had told the initial investigating police a story about Bigge Park to protect herself and those she loved from reprisal.

