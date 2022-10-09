Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Murder Charge In South Africa, Medical Community Outraged

THE SOUTH African medical community expressed outrage over a murder charge brought against an Indian-origin doctor after his patient passed away, arguing that "premature criminalization" of doctors is detrimentally affecting their ability to save lives and undermining public confidence in the legal system to protect them.

According to a Sunday Times news site article, Dr. Avindra Dayanand, 35, handed himself in to the police after one of his patients passed away following gall bladder surgery.

Following the death of the patient, Monique Vandayar, an inquest docket was first established; however, the National Prosecuting Authority later changed it to murder.

Dayanand is anticipated to be attempted using the "dolus eventualis" theory (legal intention). This has to do with whether the defendant might have reasonably predicted that their actions might result in fatalities.

Dayanand made an appearance this week in the Richards Bay magistrates' court and was granted freedom on a 10,000 Rand bail. His legal team will have an opportunity to address the director of public prosecutions on November 8 once the case is postponed.

The South African Private Practitioners Forum and the Association of Surgeons of South Africa are two organisations that have spoken out against the decision, claiming that the regulatory body, the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA), has already conducted an investigation into the matter and that its results are still pending. It urged the prosecuting agency to drop the charges so that the HPCSA procedure could be carried out.

Maheshwar Naidoo, a colleague physician, claimed that Dayanand had already given the HPCSA a thorough justification following the latter's receipt of a complaint.

Naidoo said if the HPCSA had recommended a culpable homicide or even a murder charge, the health professionals would not be less concerned, but this had not been the case with the "dolus eventualis" decision.

(With Agency Inputs)