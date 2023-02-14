Indian-American Nikki Haley To Contest US Presidential Elections In 2024; Know All About Her

INDIAN-American US politician Nikki Haley on Tuesday announced that she is running for US President in 2024. With this, she became the first Republican to challenge former US President Donald Trump in his bid for the White House.

The 51-year-old is positioning herself as a changemaker who can reinvigorate a party and country she says have lost their way in recent years.

Haley gained a reputation in the Republican Party as a solid conservative who has the ability to address issues of gender and race in a more credible fashion than many of her peers.

She is the daughter of two immigrants from India who ran a clothing store in rural South Carolina. She graduated from Clemson University in 1994 with a degree in accounting and helped expand her parents' clothing business.

She took on leadership roles in several business organizations before winning a seat in the South Carolina state legislature in 2004. Elected governor in 2010, Haley became the first woman to hold that post in South Carolina and the second person of Indian descent to serve as a state governor in the United States.

She also appointed a potential presidential rival, Tim Scott, to the U.S. Senate in 2012.

Haley endorsed several rivals to Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential nominating contest and occasionally tangled with him during the primaries.

But she went on to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations, where she gained a reputation as a vocal defender of U.S. interests. During that time, the United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, which was unpopular with Republicans.

Haley's entrance into the US presidential race has been expected for months. Nearly two years back, Haley had said that she would not challenge Trump for the 2024 nod if he decided to mount another bid for the White House.

After leaving the Trump administration, Nikki Haley started her own outside group, "Stand for America" to boost Republican candidates before the 2022 midterm elections, as per the news report. While announcing her presidential campaign, Nikki Haley has indicated that she seeks to bridge the divide between traditional conservative priorities and the culture war.