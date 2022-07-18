Indiana Shooting: Gunman Kills 3 At Greenwood Park Mall Before Being Shot Dead By Bystander

Three people lost their lives while three others were injured on Sunday (local time) after a gunman opened fire at a food court of a shopping mall outside Indianapolis, said officials. However, the gunman was shot dead shortly by an "armed individual".

"We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall. The Greenwood Police Department is in control of the scene. I am in direct contact with the command post, and there is no further threat. I would ask the public to please stay away from this area," Mark Myers, the mayor of Greenwood in Indiana, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"This tragedy hits at the core of our community."

According to police, the 22-year-old gunman, who is yet to be identified, was alone and was carrying a rifle and several magazines of ammunition. The police have also not released the names of the victims or the bystander, who killed the gunman, saving others at the mall.

"The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said, as reported by Reuters.

The incident comes amid the rising concerns over the drumbeat of US shootings in schools, workplaces and public areas that regularly make headlines.

US President Joe Biden has taken cognizance of this and said that the country needs to ban assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

Last month, several US lawmakers also reached a much-awaited deal on a bipartisan gun safety bill after recent mass shooting incidents in Uvalde, Buffalo and Texas, that struck a nerve in the country.

The new bill aims to take firearms away from dangerous people and provide billions of dollars in new mental health funding. However, it does not ban assault-style rifles or significantly expand background-check requirements for gun purchases, but it gives states more resources to take guns away from dangerous individuals.