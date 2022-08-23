Indian Students Enrolled In China Can Start Applying For Visas From Aug 24: Chinese Embassy

Indian nationals, mostly students from all over China, waiting for a flight to home on the Guangzhou-Delhi Vande Bharat Mission special flight. (ANI Photo)

Chinese Embassy in India has issued updated procedures for visa applications, including for both students who have newly enrolled in universities in China and for those who are returning to resume their studies after over two years of Covid-19 restrictions. China announced that starting August 24 Indian students will be able to apply for visas to resume their studies after over two years of delay induced by Covid-19 restrictions.

"Warmest congrats to #Indian #students! Your patience proves worthwhile. I can really share your excitement & happiness. Welcome back to #China!," Ji Rong Counsellor, Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China said in a tweet.

The Chinese Embassy in India has issued updated procedures for visa applications, including for newly-enrolled and returning students. Indian students pursuing their studies, mostly in the medical stream, from Chinese Universities have been unable to return to China to attend classes as China had imposed restrictions on their return citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding visas, Ji today said that she has got many requests to help the students with the university documents. "What I've learnt from #MOE colleague is #Chinese universities welcome you back and need some time to get prepared since new study #visa policy just announced. Pls keep patience & faith," she said.

Dear #students,I've got many requests for helping w/#university documents &understand your worries. What I've learnt from #MOE colleague is #Chinese universities welcome you back &need some time to get prepared since new study #visa policy just announced. Pls keep patience&faith. — Ji Rong嵇蓉 (@JiRongMFA) August 23, 2022

Ji further added, "Actually I am told your #teachers dislike online classes either since they work much harder to give more lectures to #students from different regions due to time equation. Believe #universities will try their best to speed up the process, & your teachers welcome you back to campus!"

Earlier, the Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong assured that the first batch of Indian students, who were stuck in India due to COVID-19 visa restrictions, will return to China very soon to resume their studies and that the respective departments of both countries are working towards it.

China in July said that the country has made progress in facilitating the return of Indian students and is working in tandem with relevant departments to see that the first batch of Indian students can come back to study in China at the earliest.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting also stressed the need for expediting the process of return of Indian students to China to attend classes at an early date.

In order to facilitate the return of Indian students, Jaishankar met with Wang Yi on March 25. Earlier in April, the Chinese side had expressed its willingness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students to China on a need-assessed basis, said the Indian Embassy in China.