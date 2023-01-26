Indian-Origin Woman Dies After Being Hit By Police Vehicle In US; Probe On

A 23-YEAR-old Indian origin died after being hit by a Seattle police patrol vehicle in South Lake Union in the United States, the Seattle police department said in a statement.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday night and the victim was shifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition after the accident.

According to the report by The Seattle Times, the woman has been identified as Jaahnavi Kandula. According to King County Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries.

The Seattle police department in a statement mentioned that the the officer driving the marked patrol SUV was travelling northbound on Dexter Avenue North when responding with Seattle Fire Department to a "priority one call." The female pedestrian was crossing from east to west in the crosswalk when the vehicle hit her, according to the statement.

According to the official statement, the police reached the accident spot after 8 pm (local time) and located the victim with life-threatening injuries. The police responded to the collision involving a marked patrol vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in South Lake Union.

Police also performed CPR while waiting for the arrival of the Seattle Fire Department and later, the female victim was shifted to Harborview Medical Center, according to the statement. Seattle Police Department's Traffic collision investigation squad is carrying out a probe regarding the accident.

Meanwhile, Jaanhavi was a native of the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and was currently studying at the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union and was on track to receive a master's degree in information systems this December.

(With inputs from ANI)