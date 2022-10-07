Indian-Origin Teen Stabbed To Death In Israel During Brawl At Birthday Party

AN INDIAN-origin teenager who hailed from the north-eastern Indian Jewish community of Bnei Menashe was stabbed to death in Israel. The incident took place after a fight broke out at a birthday party in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, media reports said on Friday, as per media reports.

The 18-year-old has been identified as Yoel Lehingahel who migrated to Israel from India with his family earlier this year, travelled north from his home in Nof Hagalil to visit a friend and fellow immigrant from India.

According to the news portal Ynet, a fight involving over 20 teens broke out at a birthday party that was attended by Lehingahel, Meir Paltiel, who works with the community of Indian Jewish immigrants to Israel.

“Lehingahel was supposed to come home for Shabbat, but in the morning [Friday] at 7 am, a friend called [the family] and told them there had been a fight last night and that he was injured and in hospital,” Paltiel told the news portal, Paltiel said the news portal as quoted by news agency PTI.

“The family didn't even manage to leave for the hospital in Safed before they were told he had died,” he said.

Reportedly, police arrested a 15-year-old resident from the nearby town of Chatzor Haglilit on suspicion of being involved in the incident.

According to the Times of Israel newspaper, police on Friday said that they had detained another seven youths, between the ages of 13 and 15.

Meanwhile, Nof Hagalil's Mayor, Ronen Plot called it "his town's loss" and described Lehingahel as a “happy” boy who wanted to join a combat unit of the Israeli army and said, "A whole life cut short because of an act of violence, which in my eyes was an act of terror in every way."

A social worker, identified as Shlomo by Channel 12 network said, "he had acclimatised amazingly and was loved by all his friends". Reportedly, Shlomo worked with Lehingahel through his absorption process in Israel.

"He never got into arguments or into fights with anyone. He only went out to a party with a friend and was just injured in this unthinkable way. It's difficult news for all of us," Shlomo said.

Lehingahel was a member of the Bnei Menashe Jewish community that has been migrating to Israel over the past two decades from north- eastern Indian states of Manipur and Mizoram.

The community is believed to be descendants of the biblical tribe of Manasseh, one of the Ten Lost Tribes exiled from the Land of Israel more than 2,700 years ago.

