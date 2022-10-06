Indian-Origin Student Killed At US' Purdue University, Roommate Apprehended

IN A SHOCKING incident that took place in the Indiana campus in the United States, a 20-year-old Indian-origin student was killed in his dormitory.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis and was a student at Purdue University. He was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus.

He lived with a Korean roommate who was taken into custody, following the incident. According to the Police Chief, Lesley Wiete, the suspect has not been booked yet. She said that at the time of 911 call, only Varun and Sha were in the room at the time.



As per a report of Fox News, Chief Wiete said that the attack was “unprovoked” and “senseless".

"I believe this was unprovoked and senseless," she said, noting neither roommate was asleep when the Purdue President Mitch Daniels called the news "as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event," she said as quoted by ANI.

Varun was studying data science at the university and as per the preliminary autopsy reports, he died of "multiple sharp force traumatic injuries," and the manner of death was a homicide.

Arunabh Sinha, a childhood friend of the deceased, while speaking about the incident told NBC News that Varun was playing an online game and talking to his friends online on Tuesday night when the suddenly heard screaming on the call. Arunabh, meanwhile, was not a part of the game when the incident took place. However, his friends who were playing game told him that they heard the attack and didn't know what happened. When they woke up on Wednesday morning, they heard the news of his death.

As per the police, Varun's death is the first on-campus homicide in more than eight years in Purdue.

Meanwhile, a message from the University's President read"I write to let you know that early this morning, one of our students was killed in his residence hall room. The suspect, the victim's roommate, called police to report the incident and is in custody." We do not have all the details yet, he added and said that Purdue University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident so that they can learn more about what transpired.

"As is always the case, staff from our Office of the Dean of Students, our Residence Halls, and clinicians at Purdue's Counseling and Psychological Services are providing support and are available to anyone who needs or wants their care," the message added.

(With inputs from agency)