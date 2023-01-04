Indian-Origin Man Handed Over Eight Years In Jail For Attacking Son-In-Law

An Indian origin man in his fifties was handed a sentence of more than eight years in jail for attacking his son-in-law with a meat cleaver in the United Kingdom.

A resident of Handsworth neighbourhood in Birmingham City, Bhajan Singh, was under the influence of alcohol when he had attacked his son-in-law in April last year, a report by Birmingham Mail newspaper said.

The report also noted that Singh also worked in the same factory as his son-in-law and there was never any problem between the two. He was living with his daughter, son-in-law, and two grandkids.

"The victim had been in the living room when he felt a blow to the back of his neck. He initially thought the defendant had slapped him but then realised he had been cut," said prosecutor Alex Warren, as quoted by PTI.

"He (the victim) then saw that the defendant was holding a meat cleaver, which he swung towards him, aiming at his neck. He thought the defendant was going to kill him," Warren added.

In order to protect himself from Singh’s attack the victim raised his left hand and the meat cleaver hit it. Victim’s middle finger suffered serious damage and had to be operated on twice.

Judge Sarah Buckingham, while passing the judgement in the case, opined that a possible motive for the attack was a recent extended trip to India Singh had made. She noted that he was reluctant to return to the UK and had become angry and frustrated.

The attack was so severe that the wooden handle of the cleaver broke during the incident, Buckingham said.

Singh’s lawyer Simon Hanns alluded to something more being hidden in the case, saying, “something must have happened”, as it was an unusual incident with Singh having behaved in an incredibly violent fashion.

(With agency inputs)