Indian Origin Man Gunned Down Inside Parked Car In New York's Queens

A 31-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in Queens, New York on Saturday while sitting in a burrowed SUV parked down the street from his home. The shocking incident came days after an Indian national was killed after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head in Maryland.

Identified as Satnam Singh, the 31-year-old was found sitting in the car at around 3:46 pm on Saturday in the South Ozone Park section of Queens with gunshot wounds in his neck and torso, the New York Post newspaper reported quoting New York Police Department as saying. According to the Police, Singh lived down the street from where he was shot. He was rushed to the hospital following the incident where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The Police also stated that Singh burrowed the car from a friend in order to pick someone up. Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in the case so far as the detectives are trying to "determine if the gunman was aiming at Singh or was hoping to kill the SUV's owner and was unaware who was inside".

The police also said that the gunman approached Singh on foot while the neighbours stated that the shots came from a silver-coloured sedan with a black trunk as it passed the Jeep. "(Singh) was walking up 129th St. going to the car and the other car with the perp in it came up," said neighbour Joan Cappellani, adding, "the car made a U-turn, came back and then ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!’ and then went down 129th St".

The incident was caught on Cappellani’s home security cameras and the New York Police Department personnel are reviewing the footage for evidence, according to the news agency PTI report. "He was very kind and quiet," neighbour Christina Persaud said in The New York Daily News report. "I said ‘Hi’ to him every day when I saw him. Maybe he was targeted, but I don’t know".

Recently, in a similar incident, a 25-year-old man from Telangana was found injured inside an SUV in Maryland. The person identified as Sai Charan Nakka was further pronounced dead.

