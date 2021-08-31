Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha as reported by news agency ANI. They discussed the safety, security, and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday (August 31) announced that Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha as reported by news agency ANI. They discussed the safety, security, and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

"Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha. Discussions focused on safety, security & early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan," ANI tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs also said that Ambassador Deepak Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner. The Taliban Representative assured the Ambassador as per the MEA that these issues would be addressed positively.

This is the first time India has acknowledged formal contact with the Taliban since Kabul fell to the group on August 15.

Meanwhile, with the exit of US troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban proclaimed “full independence” for the country from the 20 years of military deployment. The last US plane carrying its forces flew out of Afghanistan on Monday around midnight, a day ahead of the schedule on August 31.

According to media reports, an Iran model of governance is likely to be adopted by Taliban in Afghanistan, and discussions regarding this are underway in Kandahar for the last four days. Taliban is likely to restore 1964/65 Afghan constitution which was framed by then Afghan President Mohammed Daoud Khan. The Supreme leader of the new government is expected to be Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Taliban had sealed a military victory in Afghanistan on August 15 after it took control of all major towns and cities, including Kabul and former President Ashraf Ghani left the war-torn country.

