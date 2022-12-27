Indian Among Three Bidders For Pakistan Embassy Building In Washington DC

In the sale of a Pakistan Embassy property located in Washington, one of the three bidders has turned out to be an Indian. The Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC is selling a building that once housed its defense section. Reportedly, the Indian bidder for the property has placed a bid of around $5 million or Rs 41.40 Crore, according to a report by Pakistan’s Dawn.

The highest bidder is a Jewish group that wants to build a synagogue in the building. This group has made a bid of nearly $6.8 million, Pakistani diplomatic sources were quoted by Dawn. The lowest bid is actually made by a Pakistani realtor, who has offered to buy the building for around $4 million.

Pakistani embassy officials have informed that out of Islamabad's three diplomatic properties in Washington, the building on R Street NW, has been put up for sale. From 1950 to the early 2000, this building served as the workplace for the country’s diplomats associated with defense. Dawn quoted Pakistani officials who said that neither the new nor the old embassies were being sold.

Pakistan also has other plans afoot. The nation’s cabinet privatisation committee has asked the Privatisation commission to appoint a financial advisor for leasing the Roosevelt Hotel site in New York. Shehbaz Sharif’s government, which earlier this year replaced cricketer turned politician Imran Khan’s, is considering a joint venture for a mixed-used development of the site. The Pakistani embassy officials said they were consulting an appraiser to assess whether they should sell the building in the present state or after renovation.

There was a surge in social media posts that showed the present and the old embassy buildings. These posts claimed that they were up for sale. However, the embassy officials publicly denied the report. The current embassy operates from a new building which was constructed in early 2000s while the old one was situated on Massachusetts Avenue.

Pakitan government kept the old building even though they had shifted their US base long back. Islamabad had spent close to $7 million in its renovation. The R Street building, however, is said to be in a dilapidated condition. In fact nearby residents have complained about it being a security hazard. This building was bought by then Pakistan ambassador Syed Amjad Ali between 1953 and 1956.