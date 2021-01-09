Retired Pakistani diplomat Agha Hilaly has admitted that the Balakot airstrikes, conducted by the Indian Air Forces in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in February 2019, claimed the lives of 300 Pakistani terrorists

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Retired Pakistani diplomat Agha Hilaly has admitted that the Balakot airstrikes, conducted by the Indian Air Forces in response to the deadly Pulwama attack in February 2019, claimed the lives of 300 Pakistani terrorists. Hilaly's admission goes against Pakistan's claim that the air strikes caused no casualties.

"India crossed the international border and did an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead. Our target was different from theirs. We targeted their high command. That was our legitimate target because they are men of the military. We subconsciously accepted that a surgical strike -- a limited action -- did not result in any casualty. Now we have sunconsciously told them that, whetever they will do, we will do only that much and won't escalate," Hilaly said during a debate on a Pakistani urdu channel, as quoted in a report by news agency ANI.

12 Mirage-2000 fighter jets took off from multiple air bases on February 26, crossed over into the Pakistani air space and carried out missile attacks on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot town of Khyber Pakhtunwa province. The Mirages had dropped five Spice 2000 bombs out of which four penetrated the rooftops of the building in which the terrorists were sleeping. The attacks were carried out at 3.30 AM and within a few minutes after dropping the bombs on their designated targets, the Indian Air Force planes returned to their bases.

The strikes were conducted in response of the dastardly Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja