US’ National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that results from two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggests that the vaccine generates antibodies that “effectively neutralise” the Alpha and Delta variants of COVID-19, first identified in the UK and India respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-developed Covaxin is effective against much-spread out Alpha and Delta variants of COVID-19, a major study by Unites States’ National Institute of Health (NIH) stated.

India-made Covaxin has been administered to roughly 25 million people till date in India and 15 more countries including Brazil, Philippines, Iran and Mexico. Emergency Use Approval (EUA) requests are currently under process in 50 more countries worldwide.

US’ National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that results from two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggests that the vaccine generates antibodies that “effectively neutralise” the Alpha and Delta variants of COVID-19, first identified in the UK and India respectively.

Covaxin has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India and over a dozen more countries. Developed and manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the vaccine is an essential constituent of India’s national vaccination drive. By the end of 2021, Bharat Biotech aims to produce over 700 million (or 70 Crore) doses of Covaxin, NIH suggested in its press statement.

Covaxin an ‘efficacious vaccine in India’: Dr Anthony Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD), while acknowledging the contribution of adjuvant (an essential substance formulated as part of vaccine to boost immune response), said that he is please that a vaccine adjuvant developed in the US is part of “an efficacious COVID-19 vaccine available to people of India”. The adjuvant, Dr Fauci mentioned, is Alhydroxiquim-II, an essential constituent of Covaxin.

Covaxin efficacy between 70 per cent to 100 per cent

US’ National Institute of Health (NIH) reiterated Bharat Biotech’s stance on its efficacy data. NIH said that unpublished interim results from the Phase-3 trial of the vaccine indicate that vaccine has 78 per cent efficacy against symptomatic disease, 100 per cent against severe COVID-19 and 70 per cent against asymptomatic infection.

Other than COVAXIN, Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Washington University is also working towards the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine delivered as a nasal spray. India’s Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave Hyderbad-based vaccine maker approval to launch Phase-1 trial of its nasal spray vaccine called, BBV154. In its preliminary results, the company has found that its nasal spray could produce antibodies against COVID-19 in mice with a single dose itself.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma