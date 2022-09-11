India-China Disengagement At PP-15 In Gogra-Hot Springs Set To Be Completed By Monday, Says MEA

INDIA and China will complete the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area of eastern Ladakh by Monday. This will take place three days before the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summit in Samarkand.

Our response to media queries on disengagement at area Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15)https://t.co/1aQDU4bUC6 pic.twitter.com/2J5dfFxYJT — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 9, 2022

The announcement came a day after the Indian and Chinese armies announced that they had begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15, where the two sides had been locked in a standoff for more than two years.

The two sides have also agreed to continue discussions in order to resolve outstanding issues and restore peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in India-China border areas, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

"It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-standoff period by both sides," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in response to queries on the issue.

He also said,"The sixteenth round of talks between the Corps Commanders of India and China was held at Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on 17 July, 2022. Since then, the two sides had maintained regular contact to build on the progress achieved during the talks to resolve the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector of India-China border areas."

The current disengagement agreement, according to the MEA spokesperson, also ensures that the LAC in this area will be "strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there will be no unilateral change in status quo."

“With the resolution of stand-off at PP-15, both sides mutually agreed to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along LAC and restore peace and tranquility in India-China border areas,” he said.