India-Based Firm Faces US Sanctions For Role In Iran's Petrochemical Trade

THE UNITED States has announced a new set of sanctions for an international network of companies involved in selling Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products, including an India-based Tibalaji Petrochem Private Limited petrochemical company.

“India-based petrochemical company Tibalaji Petrochem Private Limited has purchased millions of dollars’ worth of Triliance-brokered petrochemical products, including methanol and base oil, for onward shipment to China,” said a US Treasury Department release.

The department said that the Iranian brokers and a number of front firms in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hong Kong, and India that have facilitated financial transfers and shipping of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products are the target of these punitive measures.

The US government alleges that Triliance, a significant player in Iran's petroleum and petrochemical industries that facilitates the sale of Iranian goods to foreign buyers, has purchased Iranian petrochemical products worth millions of dollars from petrochemical brokers based in Iran, which were ultimately shipped to India.

Additionally, it accuses India-based petrochemical company Tibalaji Petrochem Private Limited of purchasing Triliance-brokered petrochemical products, including methanol and base oil, for onward shipment to China.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned an international network of companies involved in the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to end users in South and East Asia," the treasury department said in a statement.

"These entities have played a critical role in concealing the origin of the Iranian shipments and enabling two sanctioned Iranian brokers, Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Triliance) and Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. (PGPICC), to transfer funds and ship Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals to buyers in Asia. In addition to OFAC's designations, the Department of State is designating two entities based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), Zhonggu Storage and Transportation Co. Ltd. and WS Shipping Co. Ltd., for their involvement in Iran's petrochemical trade," the statement read.

Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said the United States is committed to severely restricting Iran's illicit oil and petrochemical sales. "So long as Iran refuses a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States will continue to enforce its sanctions on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products,” Nelson said.

(With ANI Inputs)